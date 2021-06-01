I will move with 12th gear at Media General - Captain Smart

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ace Broadcaster Captain Smart says he is set to move morning shows in Ghana to a different level as he joins Media General, promising to increase the speed.



The seasoned morning show host joined Media General on Tuesday to start another journey of the media ladder after leaving Angel FM.



His worth of experience is unmatched and unparalleled and he has promised to change the face of morning shows in Ghana.



Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on the 3FM’s Morning Show in a special edition dubbed “ The Big Surprise” Captain Smart revealed “ We are going to increase the speed. What you heard of what I have done before is just 10 % of 100 % .



"You see I wanted to step off the 10 percent and move into the 11th gear and the whole country were like the guy is full of fire. So here [Media General] I will change to the 12th gear.” He promised.

The man who always comes on air with a signature white towel hanged loosely around his neck or shoulder said “I will come with my towel it is always on. We have nothing to do as media practitioners than to save the country. When you visit all other places like Europe, Australia, America when you talk of vibrant media it is not just for nothing; it is putting the politicians on their toes, making sure they do the right thing”.



Lovers of Captain Smart will have the opportunity once again to listen to their favourite ‘Morning man’ from Monday, June 8, 2021.