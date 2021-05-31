How Captain Smart started Smart TV during suspension

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

• Captain Smart says his suspension from Angel FM was a blessing in disguise



• He was able to think about the next move for his life



• Due to the thought, Smart TV was born and now it is growing



Captain Smart says the one-month suspension his former employers gave him is “the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life”.



According to him, immediately he was told of his suspension, he decided he had to think five times faster than whoever was part of the process.



“I sat down for 30-minutes, took a glass of wine, picked my pen, got a paper; started scripting something,” Captain Smart told KSM on ‘The KSM Show’ on Saturday monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that in that same week he decided to “start Facebook live which he calls Smart TV”.



Captain Smart explained he did not go to any politician to buy any microphone, “I got it myself. The following evening Smart TV was on and surprisingly I had 5.8 million people watching. The following day, I had four commercials on Facebook.



“We need to think and because the youth are not thinking, that is why we are always thanking. So, if you are a youth and you refuse to think, you will always be thanking people.”



Captain Smart was given a one-month suspension off air following his scathing critique of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.