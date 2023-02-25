‘I feel guilty when I see my children working abroad whilst Ghanaian graduates suffer’ - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has lamented the negative effects of the high youth unemployment in the nation.



The lawmaker who is aspiring to become the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) bemoaned that whenever he compares the living conditions of Ghanaian graduates with others abroad, it makes him feel sad.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s evening news on February 24, 2023, he said he always feels guilty about the living conditions of the Ghanaian graduates who are unemployed and struggling in their own country, because all of his children who attended school abroad are gainfully employed and living comfortable lives.



“The most important thing is, how we are going to create jobs for the youth in this country, because I feel guilty that my children who are in America finish school and are gainfully employed. But here the youth finish university and has no job to do.



“Sometimes, for about six years then they’re still depending on their parents. I’m worried about those things because finishing school for about six years without work sometimes makes them give up on life,” he said.



He urged delegates of the NPP to vote for him in order to fulfil his dream of becoming president because he is prepared to create a large number of jobs for the youth.



“I have opened several companies as an individual businessman, I cannot employ all the graduates who have completed school. So, I have decided that I will come and change things if I become the president,” he added.



He made an argument for his desire to become president by saying that, in his capacity as an MP he generated countless opportunities from which people are profiting and that, should he be elected president, he would take drastic efforts to reduce poverty.



