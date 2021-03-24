I am ready for Dialogue to bring peace to Dixcove – Lower Dixcove Chief

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Chief of Lower Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region has expressed his readiness to dialogue with his rival to bring a lasting peace to Dixcove.



He said, he is prepared to meet the paramount chief of Upper Dixcove to discuss what has generated the current died in Dixcove and find a lasting solution to the impasse.



Addressing a press conference at the Western Regional Press Centre in Takoradi, the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, was not happy over how things are going on in Dixcove.



He said, Dixcove needs development and not conflict, adding that they cannot continue with the clashes and expect the place develop.



He pledged his readiness to meet the paramount of Upper Dixcove and discuss the problem that has resulted in the recent clashes at Dixcove at any place convenient to him.



He added that they should not allow themselves to be divided to bring instability to the place.



Nana Kwesi Agyeman said that, as chiefs they owe it a duty to guard and protect the peace of the land that was beleaguered to them by their forefathers to enable those who will come after them have harmonious life to enjoy.



He said the people of Dixcove are also Ghanaians which need peace to go about their normal duties in



He condemned the clashes at Dixcove and promised to speak to the people to refrain from the act of violence.



