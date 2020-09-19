General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Haruna Idrissu raises concern over ‘major discrepancies’ as names go missing from Tamale South voter register

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Idrissu has said there has been a detection of major discrepancies in the newly compiled voters register following the observation of some missing names on the first day of the Electoral Commissions exhibition exercise.



Citing one example, the MP said just 550 names have appeared on the voter register at the Banvim Presby area in his constituency despite the fact that 769 voters registered.



“There are major discrepancies in the register and in what has been made available to registered voters,” the Minority Leader told the press during a monitoring exercise of the process.



He said he has “requested for a national compilation of these discrepancies in order to guide what will be the next possible action,” of his party, the National Democratic Congress.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana following the successful compilation of a new voter register ahead of the December 2020 general elections, has begun another phase of its processes.



The voter register exhibition commenced on Friday, September 18, 2020, and is expected to last for 8 days.



On the first day of the exercise, the National Democratic Congress in its assessment of the exercise is claiming widespread incidents of names missing from the register.



In the Ashaiman Constituency, the NDC Member of Parliament and parliamentary candidate, Henry Ernest Norgbey has said his name and that of some 21,000 others are missing from the voter register.



He has therefore called on the Electoral Commission to resolve the issue with urgency in order to forestall rising tension in the constituency.

