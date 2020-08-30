Regional News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

NPP supporter shot during voter registration exercise at Nkrankwanta laid to rest

Kofi Stephen lost his life in August following clashes beween some NPP and NDC supporters

The mortal remains of a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Stephen aka Kofi Labet, was laid to rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West Constituency.



The deceased who met his untimely demise at the Dormaa West office of the Electoral Commission (EC) was laid to rest at the Nkrankwanta Royal Cemetery.



Present to pay their last respect included the Bono Regional Executives led by Mr. Kwame Baffoe, Minister for Lands And Natural Resources, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Deputy Aviation Minister and MP for Jaman South, Yaw Afful, MP for Dormaa West, Ali Maiga and sympathisers of both the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



Addressing the well-wishers, the Bono Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kofi Ofosu Boateng charged party members not to feel downhearted by the death of their colleague.



He urged them to continue the good fight in the interest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as that is what the deceased stood and fought for.



“Today is a sad day as we bid a farewell to one of our hardworking party members who fell in the line of duty. He is gone but we cannot give up as we have to continue the battle in his memory so that his death will not be in vain.”



He entreated party members to remain calm, bury their differences and leave in unity and harmony with their colleagues on the other side despite the circumstances surrounding the death of their colleague as that is what the NPP stands for.



Kofi Stephen lost his life on August 11, 2020, following clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was allegedly shot by one of the security personnel at the District EC office at Nkrankwanta.



He left behind a wife and two children.



Meanwhile, eight suspects who were arrested in connection with the confusion have been granted bail by the Wamfie Magistrate Court to reappear on September 15.

