General News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Anomalies with voter register normal - Dr Serebuor Quaicoe

File Photo: The EC says it is not scheming with govt to rig the upcoming elections

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Dr Serebuor Quaicoe, says the incidents of missing names and duplicate IDs that have characterised the ongoing voter exhibition exercise are normal.



He said that is the essence of the exercise is to correct anomalies on the register.



The EC has come under heavy criticism, particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the anomalies, which have seen thousands of names missing with others having their details wrongly represented.



NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, suspended their campaigns over the week to remonstrate over the development.



Former President Mahama cited several cases of duplicate IDs involving some NDC members including Prof Opoku-Agyemang, whose card he disclosed had to be destroyed at the EC’s district office in Elmina for a replacement.



But speaking on TV3/3FM‘s The Key Points on Saturday, September 26, Dr Quaicoe said the same challenges were encountered in 2012.



He cited how a whole district in the Volta Region, then, had their voter IDs duplicated.



He said the challenges will be solved as for far only 17,000 out of the initial 60,000 are left to be corrected.













