General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashaiman MP’s name missing from EC’s provisional voter register

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey has indicated that his name and that of some 21,000 voters in the constituency cannot be found in the provisional voter register currently being exhibited by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



According to the MP who is the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate in the upcoming December general elections in the Ashaiman Constituency, the missing names is a deliberate move by the EC to disenfranchise some citizens.



“We have identified over 21,000 names that have been deleted from the register and it is just unfortunate that this has happened. We had a very peaceful registration in Ashaiman. There was no chaos. There was nothing untoward and at the end of the exercise, everything was smooth.”

“So it shouldn’t be that during the exhibition, our names will not be on the register, including myself, the MP of the constituency. It’s just unfortunate that this is happening. Be that as it may, it also appears that it’s a deliberate attempt by the EC to remove certain categories of people from the register because if you look at the number of people from both the Volta Region and the Northern Region that have been deleted, it could be a deliberate attempt,” he stated in an interview with Citi Fm on Friday.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana following the successful completion of the compilation of a new voters register has begun another part of its processes leading to the general election.



The EC commenced an eight-day voters register exhibition exercise on Friday, September 17, 2020. The exercise is to give registered voters the opportunity to verify their registration status and details.



With the opposition National Democratic Congress reporting incidents of missing names across parts of the country on the first day, the Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey has called on the EC to fix the anomaly in order to prevent any tension before the polls on December 7.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.