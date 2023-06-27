Gabby Otchere Darko storms Assin North

Politics of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

The ongoing Assin North by-election is becoming tense with reports of the arrest of persons posing to be security officers and allegations of vote buying.



Bigwigs of the two leading political parties in Ghana, the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are now in the constituency ensuring that the by-election runs smoothly.



Most of the leading party members who have been sighted in Assin North are either MPs, government officials, past government officials or executives of the two parties.



GhanaWeb’s team on the ground has now sighted the cousin and stalwart of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko at one of the polling stations.



A serious Gabby was being directed to the place where the voting was taking place at the Methodist park in Assin North which has about four polling stations.



