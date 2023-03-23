Expectations grow over Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, within Ghana’s political circles, has carved a niche for himself as an outspoken maverick.



Despite initially rejecting suggestions of harbouring a presidential ambition, the New Patriotic Party stalwart in 2022 in a major u-turn announced his decision to join the next race to elect a flagbearer for his party.



This decision has led a number of Ghanaians to harbour and grow a wide range of expectations for his presidential ambitions.



Speaking to a number of Ghanaians on the streets of Accra, some citizens shared with Oman Channel their feeling about the presidential ambition of the MP who doubles as a successful businessman.



Known as an independent-minded person, there were those who believe Kennedy Agyapong has the character of a strong leader.



“Ghana is at a point where strong leadership is needed. We need someone who is very firm and if I was a delegate I would vote for Kennedy Agyapong because he is very firm,” a man said.



“Kennedy is a fearless man and left to me alone, I would agree that we give him a chance. This is a man who would not tolerate corruption from anyone including his wife,” another said.



With the current state of the economy under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, there were those who expressed scepticism about another NPP president coming in after 2024.



“Nana said more than this. We thought he was going to perform better but things have gone worse under his watch despite the hope and expectations we had for him. We know Kennedy Agyapong to be firm but is he going to be any different?” a man questioned.



Currently, the race for the NPP flagbearership is growing with several bigwigs such as Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen amongst the contenders.







With this as a factor, some respondents believe the Assin North MP despite his chances of becoming president of Ghana someday has a little chance of winning the NPP’s flagbearer for 2024.



“He is truthful and outspoken but to win the primaries is quite impossible. Maybe it could happen in 8 years’ time. I say so because I don’t think the delegates will vote for him now. The NPP has a tradition that determines who leads,” a man noted.



The NPP is yet to announce a schedule for its flagbearer and parliamentary candidate elections, however, there have been calls within the party for congress to be held early ahead of the 2024 general elections to give enough time for the party’s campaign to retain power.







