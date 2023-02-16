Enskinment of new Bawku chief is unacceptable – Upper East MPs to Overlord of Mamprugu

Regional News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Upper East Region have condemned the installation of a rival chief for the Bawku by the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II.



According to the MPs, the existing Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, is the true king of the Kusawgu Traditional who has been chief of the area for over 30 years.



Speaking on behalf of the Upper East MP, the MP for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka, said that the action of Naa Bohugu Sherigah II was wrong and is likely to aggravate the already precarious situation in Bawku.



“Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga ll has purported to enskinned a rival chief for Bawku. This is unacceptable and should not come from a person of his stature. Such purported enskinment is null and avoid and will not be recognized by any institution under the 1992 Constitution.



“The Zugurana, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, who is the Bawku Naba and the president of Kusawgu Traditional Council remains the only recognized paramount chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area as recognized by law.



“The Government of Ghana must take every step to ensure the maintenance of peace and security and hold perpetrators of this criminal act accountable. Meanwhile, the MPs for the area call on the people of Kusaugu Traditional Area and its environs to remain calm and assure them that this unlawful conduct will not stand,” he said.



He added that the MPs are observing the level of seriousness the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will attach to help resolve the impasse in Bawku.



The MPs who were six in number included: Cletus Apul Avoka, MP for Zebilla; Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central; Abanga Abdulai, MP for Binduri; Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga; Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, MP for Tempane and Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, MP for Garu.



Background:



The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



The new chief, who was enskinned at the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre, GhanaWeb can confirm.



Jubilations were seen all over the forecourt of the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital, as well as the traditional city of Mamprugu.



Meanwhile, soldiers were at Nayiri's Palace to ensure that there is peace and security while the residents jubilated.



The new chief enskinned, Alhaji Seidu Abagre, is expected to be accompanied by some elders from the Nayiri Palace to Bawku after they perform all the traditional activities in Nalerigu.



The Government of Ghana has, however, condemned the installation of a new chief for Bawku by the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II.



In a statement issued by the Ministry for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the government said that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is still the Bawku Naba.



It added that the security apparatus in Bawku has been instructed to arrest anybody who holds himself out as Bawku Naba other than Naba Abugrago Azoka II.



There has been heightened tension in Bawku as a result of renewed sporadic gunshots in the outskirts of the Bawku township.



At least 6 people, according to a Joy News report, were killed, and 10 injured in fresh shootings in Bawku on Wednesday, February 8, 2022.



The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga ll, in March 2022, pledged to find a lasting peace to the long-winded Bawku Chieftaincy dispute which has eliminated many lives following the disturbances in the area.



