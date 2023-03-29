Come to Ghana for lawmaking lessons - Sam George to US over LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Sam Nartey George has lambasted the Vice president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris over her comment on the the issue of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in Ghana.



According to Sam George, the vice president, who is currently in Ghana on a mission to strengthen ties between Ghana and the United States, is unqualified to lecture Ghanaians on human rights issues because human rights violations are common in her home country.



He proceeded by suggesting that Americans should understand the legislative process in order to address such a difficult problem because human rights issues are prevalent in the US.



Speaking in an interview with Citi FM on March 28, 2023, Sam George added that the American people should visit Ghana and learn a few things about the lawmaking process from our parliament because they are willing to assist them.



“For the president to run away from his own government’s position on the Bill is unbelievable and worrying but let me assure you that we are not going to be cowed by the undemocratic comments of the American Vice President.



“The American people should be coming to Ghana to learn a few things from our Parliament when it comes to issues of lawmaking because we will be in a good position to help them,” he stressed.



He voiced unhappiness with President Akufo-Addo for his recent remarks regarding the LGBTQI+ bill when he spoke with Kamala Harris at a joint press conference.



President Akufo-Addo is quoted to have said that the anti-LGBT bill, which was championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, is currently being considered by Parliament.



Akufo-Addo added that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him.



It may be recalled that Kamala Harris spoke on the issue of LGBTQ+ activities while responding to a question at Jubilee House, in Accra, on Monday, March 27, Kamala Harris said that for her, the LGBTQ+ issue was one that bordered on human rights.



She added that every person has the right to live as he/she wants.



“Let me be clear about where we stand. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues and equality issues across the board including those related to the LGBT community.



“And I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally.



“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider and I consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change,” she stressed.





