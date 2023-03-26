LIVESTREAMED: Kamala Harris arrives in Ghana via Airforce 2

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris is soon to arrive in Ghana and already, dignitaries, led by Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are ready to receive her.



She is expected to touch down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in the Airforce 2, which is also making its first-ever stop in Ghana.



Kamala Harris will be in Ghana for the next three days on a state visit. She will also visit Cape Coast Castle among others activities expected to take place.



