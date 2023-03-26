Watch scenes from KIA as Ghana await arrival of Kamala Harris

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, is set to arrive in Ghana for her three-day visit.



Audio-visuals shared by GhanaWeb’s partner GNA from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) show preparatory works to receive the US vice president.



Person of the Secret Service can be seen all over the airport ensuring that there is no security breach.



Officials of the Secret Service can also be seen in the video searching media persons before they are led into the media area.



View audio-visual for the KIA below:





There is heightened security at KIA as the US Secret Service ensures that individuals entering the Jubilee Lounge are properly screened ahead of the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris.



The GAF and the Police are providing additional security services at the airport.

#GNA pic.twitter.com/p8ofLgYjdM — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) March 26, 2023

IB/FNOQ