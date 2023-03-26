Kamala Harris first remarks as she arrives in Accra for Africa tour

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, arrived in Accra, on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for her state tour of the African Continent.



Kamala Harris, who is expected to be in Ghana till Wednesday, March 29, 2023, said that her visit to the African Continent forms part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between the US and African countries.



According to her, Africa with its human and natural resources will in the near future play a very critical role in the development of the world.



“I’m very excited about the future of Africa. I’m very excited about the impact of the future of Africa on the rest of the world including, the United States of America.



“When I look at what is happening on this continent and the fact that the median age is 19 years old. And what that tells us about the growth of opportunities, of innovation, of possibilities; I see in all of that great opportunity not only for the people of this continent but the people of the world.



“Especially when we understand that by the year 2050, we believe one in four people on earth will be on the continent of Africa,” Harris said in her first remark at the Kotoka International Airport after alighting from Air Force 2.



The US vice president is expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, March 27. On Tuesday, she will deliver a speech at a special event at the Black Star Square and visit the Cape Coast slave castle.



On Wednesday, Kamala Harris is expected to meet with women entrepreneurs and discuss the economic empowerment of women, where she will announce continent-wide public and private sector investments by the US government.



The US vice president will leave Ghana for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in the afternoon on Wednesday (March 29, 2023), where she be for some days before departing for a final destination for her Africa tour, Zambia.



