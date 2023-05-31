'Can you compare someone whose bills are paid by the govt to me?' – Ken Agyapong shades flagbearer contenders

Politics of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has questioned the dedication of some of his contenders in seeking the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.



Addressing delegates of the party in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region as part of his ongoing campaign, Kennedy Agyapong stated that he has employed over seven thousand Ghanaians, unlike his competitors who depend on the government for everything.



"One day we went to Odotobri, and a young man came to me with his certificates. He had a Master's Degree in Finance, and for eight years, he was unemployed, while my kids have completed school and have companies negotiating salaries with them. Despite my influence, I am unable to provide jobs for the youth of this country.



"But I have, at least, employed over seven thousand Ghanaians. So, if someone who relies on the government promises to provide you with something, consider their track record. All those coming with their big English and fancy dressing have their healthcare, drivers, security, police following them, and even the government pays for the house they live in. Can you compare someone who has all these things taken care of by the government to someone who pays over 7,000 workers every month to support their families? Can you compare these two?" he questioned.



Kennedy Agyapong, the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is a leading contender in the NPP's upcoming presidential primaries.



He, along with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and other party bigwigs, has emerged as a contender in the race.



As part of the electoral process, the party has opened nominations for the contest and is expected to hold the congress on November 4, 2023.



Kennedy Agyapong, a well-known financier of the party, has been appealing to delegates to support him based on his contributions to the party and the welfare of its members, as well as his plans to improve the country's fortunes as a successful businessman.









