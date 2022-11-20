Berla Mundi, Dancegod Lloyd, Gyakie, Black Sheriff, others nominated for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Berla Mundi, Dancegod Lloyd, Gyakie, Black Sheriff among other young Ghanaians have been shortlisted for the second edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition.



The second edition of GhanaWeb’s Excellence Awards-Youth edition is under the theme, “The Future is Now”.



This year’s award is highly youth-centered and is targeted at rewarding youth who have played instrumental roles in their various fields.



After various weeks of nomination and deliberation, 5 nominees have been shortlisted for each of the 17 categories of the awards.



The 2nd edition Awards is set to come off on the 21st of December 2022 virtually.



The categories have been detailed below as follows



1. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture



This category is for Successful youth entrepreneurs engaged in Agriculture and Agrobusiness



2. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology



Exemplary youth working in the digital space were nominated for this category



3. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports



This category is for Talented youth excelling in any competitive sport be it football, athletics, boxing, hockey, and the likes



4. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy



Impactful youth-promoting women's empowerment and rights. Both men and women qualify for nominations in this category



5. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion You can nominate any Influential youth excelling in the fashion industry for this category



6. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance



For this category, any Talented youth excelling in the music, drama, and dance industry can be nominated



7. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication



This category is for Impactful youth excelling in the media and communication industry



8. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health Distinguished youth improving lives in the healthcare industry.



9. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education



Inspirational youth engaged in teaching and education advocacy can be nominated for this category. Also like the health category, both teaching and non-teaching staff as well as advocates can be nominated



10. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership



Inspirational youth showing commitment to development in society, organisation or any institution can be nominated for this category



11. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship



Those eligible for this category are Successful youth entrepreneurs running a scalable business



12. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering Exemplary youth playing an active role in science and engineering qualify for this category





13. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts



Talented youth in painting, digital art, design, sculptures etc.



14. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora



This category is for Inspirational youth in the diaspora promoting Ghana's culture



15. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy



Impactful youth advocating for peace in Ghana



16. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation



Successful youth demonstrating innovative ideas, products or services



17. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Award



This is a Special Award that will be presented to a Distinguished Youth Organisation and Primetime limited was nominated.



Watch the full list of nominees below



