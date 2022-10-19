Ghana's High Commission in India rescues Ghanaian student from 'bandits'

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Security analyst, Adib Saani, has commended Ghana's High Commission in India for acting swiftly to save the life of a female Ghanaian student who was being attacked in India.



According to him, the student was stranded as the Indians were attacking black students over a commotion about a football match they had with Nigerians.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Saani added that two officials of Ghana's High Commission organized a rescue mission at midnight to rescue the girl from the bandits who were attacking black students after he informed them about the situation.



“Last weekend there was a misunderstanding between Nigerian and Indian students at Goenka educational city, a local University in Haryana in Delhi. The violence broke out after Indian students accused the Nigerians of organising a football match without their involvement.



“The altercation led to attacks against all black students leading to several black students getting hurt. I got a distress call from a female Ghanaian student who was caught up the violence.



“I placed a call to the high commission at around 1am local time and quickly got one Mr. Sebastian Belwine Minister/Political and Economic, at the embassy who through his representative in that area one Mr. Eric Amoako Missah organised a late-night evacuation of the student from the danger zone to the embassy,” parts of the statement read.



Adib Saani called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration,, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, to reward the two officers for saving the life of the Ghanaian student.



