Voting for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition ends on December 14

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The voting process for the Youth Edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is scheduled to end on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, as organisers prepare for the main event.



Nominees for this year’s scheme were announced on November 18, 2022. The voting link for the people’s choice award was activated and effectively communicated on GhanaWeb.com as well as the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards website during the unveiling of the nominees.



With a week to the main event, the general public still has the power to determine who wins what in the keenly contested awards scheme as voting ends at midnight. Each of the sixteen categories has five nominees shortlisted by the board after it received hundreds of nominations filed by the public.



Click this link to vote for your favorite nominees.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



This edition gives Ghanaians the opportunity to recognise youth, between the ages of 15 to 35, who have made significant strides in various fields, including Agriculture, Information Technology, Sports, Creative Arts, and Health among others.



The main event is slated for Wednesday, December 21, 2022.



Below are the various categories and their respective definitions.



1. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture



This category is for successful youth entrepreneurs engaged in Agriculture and Agrobusiness



2. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology



Exemplary youth working in the digital space qualify for nominations in this category



3. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports



This category is for Talented youth excelling in any competitive sport be it football, athletics, boxing, hockey, and the likes



4. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy



Impactful youth-promoting women's empowerment and rights. Both men and women qualify for nominations in this category



5. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion



You can nominate any Influential youth excelling in the fashion industry for this category



6. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music, Drama and Dance



For this category any Talented youth excelling in the music, drama and dance industry can be nominated



7. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication



This category is for Impactful youth excelling in the media and communication industry



8. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health



Distinguished youth improving lives in the healthcare industry.Note that for this category doctors, nurses, non-professional healthcare workers or even advocates of health issues can be nominated



9. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education



Inspirational youth engaged in teaching and education advocacy can be nominated for this category. Also like the health category, both teaching and non-teaching staff as well as advocates can be nominated.



10. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership



Inspirational youth showing commitment to development in society, organisation or any institution can be nominated for this category



11. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship



Those eligible for this category are Successful youth entrepreneurs running a scalable business



12. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering



Exemplary youth playing an active role in science and engineering qualify for this category



13. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts



Talented youth in painting, digital art, design, sculptures etc. qualify for nominations in this category.



14. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora



This category is for Inspirational youth in the diaspora promoting Ghana's culture



15. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy



Impactful youth advocating for peace in Ghana can be nominated for this award



16. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation



Successful youth demonstrating innovative ideas, products or services qualify for nominations in this category



17. GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Award



This is a Special Award that will be presented to a Distinguished Youth Organisation and there’ll be no nominations for this.



