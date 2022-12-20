Meet the hosts of the 2022 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All is set for the 2022 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to be hosted on December 2022.



The event will be held online at 6 pm.



The hosts for the event are set and ready to give participants and viewers an amazing and thrilling show.



Florence Naa Oyoe Quartey and Gideon Kodo have both had years of experience presenting, emceeing, and on-air duties.



Read their profiles below



Florence Naa Oyoe Quartey



Florence Naa Oyoe Quartey is a broadcast and digital journalist, voice-over artist, and MC with over 8 years of experience in multimedia journalism and presenting.



She works with GhanaWeb, the most popular website in Ghana, as a senior journalist, online show host, and business editor.



Naa Oyoe is passionate about volunteerism and has worked with several NGOs including the Keteke Club which reaches out to communities to offer help through donations and also spend time with the less privileged.









She has hosted several corporate events including the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



Florence Naa Oyoe Quartey holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



Gideon Kodo



Gideon Kodo is a PR & Marketing professional with experience in the media, events, and communication industry. He is currently the Head of Event and PR for Promasidor Ghana Limited (producers of Cowbell, Onga, Yumvita, Miksi & others). He is also a brands communication consultant for a number of startups.



Kodo is also the co-founder of BISA TSW a destination management business that is currently running.









He is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketers Ghana and a product of professional training including the BBC Breakfast Show Boot Camp, Global PR and Crisis Training in Accra, and PR Training in South Africa.



Apart from that, Gideon is a professional Event Moderator/MC with years of experience in hosting events like the African Economic Ideas festival, Agri-youth Fair at the Accra International Conference Center, Numerous Workshops under the University of Ghana, BOST Media Awards Dinner, and countless social events.



He was a broadcaster with Global Media Alliance with his role being a presenter and a producer on Y FM. He was also the Host of RedFm (Internal radio station for Vodafone Ghana).



About GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer the GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognize outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



This year’s award is dubbed the Youth edition and is being held under the theme “The future is here!”