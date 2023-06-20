Assin North by-election: ‘Their candidate cannot even vote for himself’ – Gyakye Quayson jabs NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

James Gyakye Quayson, the embattled Parliamentary Candidate for Assin North Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has claimed an early lead over his opponent from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming by-election.



According to him, he is already ahead by one vote as his contender is unable to cast a ballot in the constituency.



Speaking in an interview shared on Twitter by Joy News and sighted by GhanaWeb on June 19, 2023, James Gyakye Quayson confidently expressed his advantage in the election. He emphasized that while his opponent cannot vote for himself, he has the privilege to cast a valid vote in the constituency.



“If they like, they should order for appearance in court on the day of the voting, I will vote and appear in court. It is their candidate who cannot vote for himself, I can vote for myself. So, even before we start the election, I am leading him by one vote and so I am not bothered,” he said.



The parliamentary candidate also added that his vision for the Assin North Constituency remains unchanged despite efforts being made against his candidature in the by-election.



“For me, Joe Quayson, the vision that came to Ghana from Canada three years ago is what is in my head, and nothing can change it. The only time it will change is when the Assin North people say they are taking their mandate from me.”



He further addressed the potential legal implications surrounding his candidacy, declaring that he would exercise his right to vote and simultaneously appear in court if required. He dismissed concerns about spending the entire day in court, asserting that he would attend to his voting duties after the scheduled court appearance.



“If they like they should invite me to court on the day of the election, I will not spend my whole day there. if they do, then it will expose them more. they schedule a time for you to go about 11 am – 1 pm, I will leave there and go to the voting centre. I have done it before, I left here to attend some five communities in Assin because they mean a lot to me,” he added.



In an NDC statement on Monday, 5 June 2023, the NDC called out both the NPP and EC as conspiring to railroad an illegitimate candidate through the process.



“The good people of Assin North deserve to know the truth that the said Charles Opoku, who is seeking to represent them in Parliament on the ticket of the NPP, is not a registered voter in the Assin North constituency,” the NDC said.



It noted that under Article 94 of the Constitution, "which the EC and the NPP have copiously referenced, one is required to be a registered voter to be eligible to contest as a Member of Parliament".



"It does not take a legal luminary to understand that the purpose of this constitutional requirement is for a candidate to have a voting right and interest in an election to be eligible to contest and be voted for in that election", the statement signed by national communications officer Sammy Gyamfi, said.



However, It may be recalled that the Supreme Court of Ghana asked parliament to expunge James Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records over his dual citizenship status.



On the other hand, he is before the High Court facing criminal charges levelled against him by the state.



The former MP has to face court after the Office of the Attorney General accused him of deceiving public officers to acquire state documents.



The State, on February 12, 2022, charged James Gyakye Quayson with five counts; deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



It can also be recalled that an Accra High Court denied his plea to adjourn the trial.



The court which was presided over by Judge Mary Ekue Yanzu fixed the trial on June 20, 21, and 23, 2023.



Meanwhile, the by-election in Assin North is slated for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



