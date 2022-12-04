All smiles as Bawumia meets Ken Agyapong at funeral

General News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia met with Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, at a funeral on Saturday, December 3, 2022.



A video clip shared by a pro-Bawumia activist on Twitter showed the veep greeting a smiling Agyapong with his back to the cameras.



He proceeded to greet, hug and wave at other people at the venue where the funeral of the mother of lawyer Kwame Gyan was being held.



"His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) earlier this morning attended the funeral of the late mother of Lawyer Kwame Gyan. The love is deep! #DaakyeHene," the activist known as General Buhari captioned the tweet.



Kennedy Agyapong has this taken shots at Bawumia among others for his handling of the economy and for ostensibly allowing himself to be controlled by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Assin Central lawmaker, who is seeking the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2022 elections, was addressing party members in the north during his campaign when he 'fired' at Bawumia.



Former MP for Lawra Anthony Karbo, Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama and the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP were also 'attacked' in Agyapong's address.



All three have issued public statements to dismiss almost all of the claims that Agyapong made against them.









