Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo's inauguration boycott: You’ve done a disservice to your constituents – Lawyer tells NDC

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

It perhaps was a satisfactory move for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to have boycotted the inauguration ceremony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but legal luminary, Maurice Ampaw believes their actions may have consequences.



According to him, the boycott by these NDC parliamentarians may have implications both on their various constituents and Ghana as a whole and they could be voted out in 2024 resultantly.



“It is a big worry for their constituents because their constituents voted them to represent them in parliament and given the signal they’ve given to their constituents, then they should expect in 2024 their constituents will take a decision against them because their constituents are not ready for boycotting so to me, they have done a disservice to the nation and the constituents and it’s a shame to the opposition,” the private legal practitioner told GhanaWeb.



On January 7, 2020, NDC MPs and their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama did not show up at the swearing-in ceremony of Akufo-Addo as the President of the Republic.



Up to now, the leadership of the NDC has not come out to give reasons for that action taken but it is widely believed that it was in line with the protest of the outcome of the 2020 general elections.