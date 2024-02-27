Mahama, Agyeman-Rawlings, others in parliament for Akufo-Addo’s SoNA

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in parliament for the last State of the Nation Address (SoNA) of his successor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The former president, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, was captured by GhanaWeb’s team in parliament, sitting close to Julius Debrah, his former Chief of Staff, and his special assistant, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.



Also present in the house are former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye; former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; and Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of State.



Several other dignitaries, including the former flagbearer of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet, are already seated in the house, awaiting the arrival of President Akufo-Addo.



Members of the Majority Caucus of the house are also present in their numbers but the seats on the minority side are empty.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be delivering his 8th and last State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in parliament, today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



In his address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo is expected to touch on key areas of his government's policy objectives. He is also expected to provide updates on the state of Ghana’s economy, including the IMF bailout programme the country is undergoing, security, and cost of living, among others.



President Akufo-Addo will further update the house and citizens on deliverables for the year ahead, as well as the achievements of his government and challenges faced thus far.



