High security protocol ahead of Akufo-Addo’s SoNA on Tuesday

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution.



Pursuant to the convention of the Parliament of Ghana, members are urged to be punctual and accordingly be in the chamber by 9:00 a.m. as it is “inappropriate for members to enter or exit the chamber after H. E. the President has entered the house to deliver his address".



With regards to the preparation towards the delivery of the message on the State of the Nation by the president, the business statement for the fourth week ending Friday, March 1, 2024, has drawn the attention of MPs to some security measures that have been instituted and accordingly, members are to display their parliamentary identification cards to facilitate the work of security personnel and ease of access to the chamber.



Members are also informed that as part of measures to enhance security, access to the Speaker’s Lobby, the Clerks-at-the-Table Lobby and the frontage of the two Lobbies will be limited to only persons issued with special invitation cards to the said venues.



Consequently, members on the majority side are expected to use the exit at the Division Room area or the exit at the Minority side of the House during and after the Address. Members on the minority side should also use same exits.



Security barriers would be mounted in the area around the Speaker’s lobby to limit access to the Lobby and its environs.



Members are also to ensure that their Protection Officers do not bring weapons to the Chamber Block and surrounding areas on the said day. Members are further advised not to invite guests into the Chamber or its precincts.