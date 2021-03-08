Politics of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address Tuesday

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will deliver the State of the Nation Address Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Speaker of Parliament has told the chamber.



“The House will be privileged to receive the President who is obligated to deliver the State of the Nation Address. His Excellency has given an indication to me that he is ready to do the obligation on Tuesday 9th March 2021,” Speaker Alban Bagbin announced last week.



This will be the President first State of the Nation Address for his second term of office. The law requires the President to deliver an address at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament.



Meanwhile, the Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensa Bonsu is expected to deliver this year’s budget statement on Friday. There were earlier reports that Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen was chosen by the President to deliver the budget statement.



Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta is by convention expected to present the budget statement has been hit with COVID complications and currently undergoing treatment in the USA.