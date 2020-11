45% of Ghanaians polled believe life for next generation would be worse

General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

About 1 in every 3 Ghanaian adults (33%) who took part in the Ghana Election Poll has a positive outlook as they believe that life for the next generation of Ghanaians would be better.



The poll which run from August 1 to September 31, 2020, found that nearly half (45%) of Ghanaian adults have a bleak outlook as they believe that life for the next generation of Ghanaians would be worse. Just 12% think that life for future generation of Ghanaians would be about the same.



48% of Ghanaians who are NDC/Lean NDC believe that life for the next generation of Ghanaians would be worse than life today, and 51% of Ghanaians who are NPP/Lean NPP believe that life for future generations of Ghanaians would be better than life today. However, 49% of Ghanaians with no party affiliation believe that life for the next generation of Ghanaians would be worse than life today.



The picture appears to be less grim when viewed across regions. Though there appears to be a sense that life for the next generation of Ghanaians could be worse, there is also a sense that life could be better for the next generation of Ghanaians across the selected 5 regions.



Both males and females believe that life for the next generation of Ghanaians would be worse by 39% and 51% respectively. It appears that younger people have a positive outlook than older ones concerning what they think of life for the next generation of Ghanaians. A lot more older people think that life for the next generation of Ghanaians would be worse than life today.



The scientific poll which was conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI had 2,246 responses from Ghanaians, a little more than the 2,055 responses recorded in the Second Wave.



Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Central African Republic and Algeria. At least half of respondents in the survey claimed to not belong to any political party, while those who are NDC/Lean NDC and those who are NPP/Lean NPP were 25% and 21%, respectively.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.068%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the fourth wave of the Ghana Election Poll.



Click on Photos to view graphs of the poll results.



