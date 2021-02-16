General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb at 22 officially launched in Accra

play videoGhanaWeb@22 anniversary cake

Ghana’s most popular news portal, GhanaWeb, on Monday, February 15, 2021, officially launched its 22nd-anniversary.



The year-long celebration commenced with a soft launch in Accra where the anniversary logo, theme and activities earmarked for the celebration were unveiled.



The logo is designed with red, gold and green colours of the Ghana flag and the theme "Then. Now. Later." signifies the company's resolve to open up about its operations, history, challenges, successes, growth and expansion to other African countries.



The activities lined up for the celebration include community engagement programmes; webinars; product launches; media tours; special awards and recognition; corporate social responsibility activities among many others that would be held under the strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.



The news team will also embark on the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign which is aimed at helping curb indiscipline on Ghana's roads, promoting maintenance culture and ensuring road safety.



Editor-in-Chief of AfricaWeb, Ismail Akwei, announced that “GhanaWeb is opening up its doors to its readers and partners during this anniversary to get constructive feedback that will help transform the platform in its course of development. The company will also give back to the Ghanaian community in the form of donations and other communal activities."



“We are also launching the 24/7 GhanaWeb TV online channel as well as other technology-driven products which will bring more value to Ghanaian lives. Our partnership drive is also ongoing. Join us and let's build a more robust media in the country," he added.



GhanaWeb works with dozens of Ghanaians across the country and beyond who work under local partner companies to contribute to the platform. The entire workforce will actively participate in the 22nd-anniversary activities designed to honour all GhanaWeb readers and users.



Robert Bellaart, the founder of GhanaWeb, was present for the launch and he cut the anniversary cake with some of the longest-serving staff of the company.



