GhanaWeb Poll: Over 3,000 respondents disagree with court ruling on Achimota vs Rastafarian case

A GhanaWeb poll has shown that 3,248 respondents representing 58.98% disagree with the Human Rights Division of the High Court ruling on the Achimota vs Rastafarian case.



A total of 5,507 votes was garnered from the poll that was conducted.



Out of the total votes cast, 2,259 representing 41.02% agreed with the ruling which went in the favour of two Rastafarian students; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea.



An Accra High Court on May 31, 2021, ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students it denied enrollment.



It would be recalled that in March this year, the Achimota School issued admission letters to the two students but on the condition that they shave their dreadlocks.



This, the school said was per the School’s academic regulations.



The Human Rights Division of the High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules of the school.



