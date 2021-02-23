General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

GhanaWeb Polls: Retirement age should not be increased from 60 to 65 – Respondents

Following calls from the MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga to have the retirement age reviewed for public servants and judicial officers from 60 to 65 years, some Ghanaians have waded into the controversy.



In a poll conducted by GhanaWeb on this topic, out of the 4,169 total votes cast, 2,140 respondents representing 51 per cent hold the view that the retirement age for public servants and judicial officers should remain at age 60.



2,029 others representing 48.67% think otherwise. They back the idea of Mahama Ayariga increasing the retirement age to 65.



It would be recalled that Mahama Ayariga, during the vetting of Minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah advocated for the increase in retirement age.



According to him, “Many people start family life late and their children are mostly still in school when they are compulsorily retired and family incomes are negatively affected with dire consequences for the education of their children. An extended retirement age will ensure that youth are guaranteed family income to sponsor their education."



“With improved health care and increased life expectancy, the current compulsory retirement age of 60 years hurts the public service and judiciary and denies them of healthy, competent and experienced people. And many of them live an additional twenty years or more and become a burden on the pension scheme which has to support them in retirement when they could actually work,” the legislator explained.



