Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: My News GH

3 policemen arrested for ‘stealing’ mobile phones, cash from suspect

Three police officers at ‘B’ District, Manhyia have been arrested. File photo

Three Policemen and another have been arrested for stealing 20 mobile phones and an HP laptop valued at GH¢60,000.00 and cash of GH¢8000.00 respectively.



According to police investigators who confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com, a complainant had reported that his shop in Ahinsan a suburb of Kumasi was broken into with twenty (20) mobile phones of various brands one HP laptop all valued GH¢60,000.00 and GH¢8000.00 stolen.



The Police after the report visited the scene and did a reconstruction.



Upon intelligence picked by the police, suspect Losoya Bayor was arrested at Moshie Zongo and upon a search at his residence, three (3) mobile phones and three (3) tablet phones believed to be part of the items stolen were retrieved.



Upon further interrogation, Losoya Bayor disclosed that when he stole the items and was going home he met a Police Patrol vehicle from Manhyia.



The three Policemen on board arrested him and took eight of the phones and the money which he stole from the complainant’s shop.



Upon investigations, the three policemen were identified as Charles Antwi, Prince Owusu and Timothy Azure who are all officers at ‘B’ District, Manhyia.



Upon a search at their residence, eight assorted iPhones and GH¢3000.00 were retrieved from them which were retained as an exhibit.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.