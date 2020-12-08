You are here: HomeNews2020 12 08Article 1129151

Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

2020 Polls: Kennedy Agyapong wins Assin Central seat for 6th time

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Firebrand lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong has won the Assin Central seat in the Central Region for the sixth time.

The New Patriotic Party MP polled 19,754 votes to defeat his arch-contender Nurein Shaibu Migyimah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who got 14,747 votes.

The Presidential election also went the way of the NPP but with a better margin of victory. President Akufo-Addo amassed 21,159 to win the constituency with the NDC candidate John Mahama polling 12,650 votes.

Mr Agyapong’s party also won the presidential election in that constituency.

See the full presidential results below:

NPP - 21,159

NDC - 12,650

GUM - 239

CPP - 28

GFP - 10

GCPP - 9

APC - 18

LPG - 24

PNC - 5

PPP - 14

NDP - 5

Independent - 14

