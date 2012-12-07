National Democratic Party (NDP)

National Democratic Party (NDP) is a political party founded on October 2012 by Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the wife of the former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Nana Konadu was formerly a high ranking member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) founded by her husband before breaking away after her hope to clinching the party’s presidential candidate nomination ticket failed in 2011.

NDP officially announced its formation on the 7th December, 2012, and held its first national congress at Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi on 13th October 2012; endorsing Agyeman Rawlings as its leader.

The 13th October congress named Dr. Josiah Aryeh the National Chairman of the party.