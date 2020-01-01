You are here: HomeCountryRepublic

National Democratic Congress

Date certificate was issued 28th July, 1992
National Chairman Dr. Kwabena Adjei
General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Neketia
1st Deputy Secretary Kofi Adams (Suspended)
2nd Deputy Secretary George Lawson
Address (Location) H/No. 641/4 Ringway Close, Kokomlemle, Accra
Address (Postal) P.O Box 5825, Accra-North
Presidential Candidate & Running Mate (2008) John Dramani Mahama & Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
Fax:
Party Symbol An umbrella with the head of a bird at the tip.
Party colours: Green, White, Black and Red
Party motto/slogan Unity, Stability and Development
Official Website http://www.ndc.org.gh/
1st National Vice-Chairman

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (Resigned)

Other VICE-CHAIRMAN: Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Kofi Portuphy
National Treasurer: Yussif Abdel Addis  
National Organiser: Yaw Boateng-Gyan
National Propaganda Secretary: Richard Quashigah
Deputy Propaganda Secretary: Solomon Nkansah
National Youth Organiser Ludwig Hlordzie
Deputy National Youth Organiser James Kofi Fonu  
National Women's Organiser Anita De-Soso
Deputy Women's Organiser Hajia Mahama
Executive Committee Members Mr. Abu Lamin Sadat, Madam Victoria Kuma, Mr. John Owusu Agyemang, Dr E.K Hayford and Mr. Richard Lantey Lawson
