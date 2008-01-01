Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing

The Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing has as its main functions the formulation and co-ordination of policies and programmes for the systematic development of the country's infrastructure requirements in respect of Works, Housing, Water Supply and Sanitation and Hydrology. The Ministry co-ordinates and supervises, by way of monitoring and evaluation of the performance of both public and private agencies responding to and participating in the realisation of the policy objectives established for the sector .



Minister : Alhaji Collins Dauda

E-mail: mwh@ighmail.com

Postal Address: P.O Box M43 Accra

Telephone: (+ 233-302) 665940

Fax: (+ 233-302) 685503



The Ministry has four directorates: