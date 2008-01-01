Ministry of Trade and Industry

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has overall responsibility for the formulation, implementation and monitoring of Ghana's internal and external trade. It is the sector ministry that ensures that Ghana derives maximum benefit from internal trade relations and that domestic trade is conducted in a smooth and orderly manner.



Minister : Haruna Iddrisu

E-Mail: info@moti.gov.gh

Postal Address P.O Box M47 Accra

Telephone (+233-302) 686563

Fax (+233-302) 662428



The Ministry seeks to strengthen trade relations with all friendly countries on a most-favoured nation basis consistent with her membership of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).



The promotion of trade with other developing countries particularly, our sister African countries continue to be a major concern in the endeavour to enlarge Ghana's global market and enhance South-South co-operation.



To meet the challenges posed by the changing domestic and international trade environment; the Ministry is pursuing proactive policies designed to create conditions for the renewal of Ghanaian industry and commerce.



One major policy measures being employed for the achievement of accelerated and sustainable growth is the Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway Programme, which seeks to promote foreign direct investment and to establish Ghana as a major manufacturing, value added, financial and commercial centre in West Africa.



Mission Statement

The mission of the Ministry of Ministry of Trade, Industry & Special Presidential Initiatives (MOTIPSI) is to effectively develop and promote Ministry of Trade, Industry & Special Presidential Initiatives to be globally competitive through:



• Policy formulation



• Facilitating enterprise development including MSEs



• Development and enforcement of standards in trade and industry



• Promoting and facilitating Ghana's internal and export trade with emphasis on diversification and value-addition



• Promoting and facilitating Ghana's active participation in Global Trade through participation in multilateral and Plurilateral Institutions, as well as champion Ghana's market expansion drive.



MOTI will use well-trained and highly motivated personnel serve the business and industrial community with utmost efficiency, transparency and promptness.



Trade Sector Policies

In implementing medium-term policies in the trade sector, account is taken of Ghana's objectives of participating fully in the globalised market, the rationalisation of tariffs and the promotion of intra-regional trade.



Policies are therefore being pursued within the framework of national macro-economic objectives and strategies that take account of the opportunities presented by the Uruguay Round results and other multilateral trade agreements. In the medium term trade sector policies that are the focus of attention are:-



• Creation of a buoyant and self-sustaining export sector



• Expansion of domestic trade thereby ensuring the countrywide availability of goods at reasonable prices



• Pursuit of efficient and effective import management practices



• Adoption of anti-monopoly legislation and other regulations to protect the consumer



• Pursuit of anti-dumping policies in international trade through rationalisation of all tariffs and the identification of all non-tariff barriers to trade



• Active and effective participation in multilateral trade to secure increased market access for Ghana's export especially processed and semi-processed goods and to achieve stable, fair and remunerative prices for commodities of export interest to Ghana.



Industrial Sector Policies

The thrust of the industrial policy is the promotion of an accelerated and sustainable industrial development within a liberalised and global economic development.



• Increasing industrial share of GDP to 37% from the current level of 16% with an average growth rate of 12%.



The Agencies and Departments listed under the Ministry of Trade and Industry:



• Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited

Ghana Trade fair Company (GTFC) Limited formerly the Ghana Trade Fair Authority (FTFA) is an autonomous self-financing state-owned enterprise, established by PNDC Law (215) 1989. GTFC is administratively responsible to the now Ministry of Trade and Industry. The fairs and exhibitions organised by GTFC are noted for their high standards.



• Ghana Export Promotion Council

The Ghana Export Promotion Council (GEPC) has the sole responsibility to develop and promote exports of non-traditional products. These involve the provision of technical assistance at the enterprise level in production, marketing and training and general advisory services as well as participation in export finance committees and other fora aimed at creating an enabling environment for non-traditional export expansion.



• Ghana National Procurement Agency Limited

The Ghana National Procurement Agency Limited formerly the Ghana National Procurement Agency (GNPA) was set up in 1976 and is primarily charged with purchasing in bulk either within or outside such goods as may be designated from time to time by the Minister of Trade and Industry. Such items include, rice, sugar, cooking oil etc.



GNPA has revised its corporate plan and mission statement as a result of the changing competitive environment of business and will now engage in exports of non-traditional goods, and work towards Export House Status



• National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI)



• Ghana Standards Board (GSB)



• Ghana Free Zones Board (GFZB)



• Ghana National Procurement Company (GTFC)



• Gratis Foundation



• Ghana Heavy Equipment Limited (GHEL)



• Rural Enterprise Project (REP)