Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

The Ministry of Tourism exists to ensure the development and promotion of tourism and improvement of the capital city on a sustainable basis. This objective aims at optimising the socio-economic growth and positive environmental impact for the benefit of deprived communities in particular and the country at large.



Minister : Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare



Website www.motcca.gov.gh

E-Mail motgov@hotmail.com

Postal Address P.O Box 4386 Accra

Telephone (+233-302) 679314

Fax (+233-302) 666182



VISION

To realise the potential of the Tourism Sector in the country's economy by generating growth of 20% p.a. by the year 2007.



AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

To upgrade the standard, quality and effectiveness of tourism marketing to reach the goal of increased tourist arrivals and receipts (foreign exchange earnings and revenue)



To facilitate the development and modernisation of the Capital City in order to attract tourists and investment.



To improve the standard and quality of human resources and provide quality training in the tourism sector on a sustainable basis.



To ensure the up-grading and expansion of the stock of tourism attractions, facilities and supporting basic infrastructure on a sustainable basis.



To promote domestic tourism in order to foster cultural cohesion and national integration as well as the re-distribution of income.



To improve tourism management information system to ensure tourism development and promotion, particularly in the rural areas.



To improve the standard and quality of tourism services particularly on small and medium scale enterprises towards wealth creation.



FUNCTIONS

The Ministry's functions include the following:

• Policy formulation, planning and programming for the development and promotion of domestic, regional and international tourism;



• Promulgation of legislation and regulations on tourism development, including investment policies and incentives;



• Undertaking research into regional and global tourism trends;



• Human Resource development within the private and public sectors to effectively promote tourism;



• Liaison with other government agencies, international donor-assistance agencies, the private tourism sector and Non-Governmental Organisations on matters concerning tourism;



• Co-ordinating the modernisation of the Capital City



• Monitoring and Evaluating of sector performance.



ACHIEVEMENTS

• Completed a Strategic Action Plan (2003-2007) which is being implemented by MDAs.



• Licensed 4 charter flights which are in operation.



• Pursuing a programme to redevelop EREDEC Hotel in Koforidua into a National Hospitality & Tourism Training Academy.



• Trained 1272 hospitality operators and job seekers towards ensuring quality service delivery to tourists.



• Completed nine (9) out of twenty one (21) tourist receptive facilities being developed to enhance tourist sites and increase visitation and revenue at the sites. This is geared towards creating jobs and reducing poverty in the communities where the attractions are located.



• Completed eight (8) survey work (Cadastral plans) out of 14 priority sites identified as part of creating land banks to facilitate private sector investment in the tourism sector.



• Commissioned CTK Aviation Network to prepare aerial photography and orthophoto maps for the coastal area towards preparation of investment profiles.



• Reviewing tourism policy towards revision of tourism legislation.



• Produced domestic and international tourism marketing plans.



• Initiated the establishment of Tourism Satellite Account to ensure accurate measurement of the sector's contribution to GDP as well as its economic impacts.



• Awarded a contract for the regeneration of Bukom Square and James Town old harbour as part of Modernisation of the Capital City.



• Organised the 2005 Panafest/Emancipation Day celebration which attracted many Africans and African Americans from the USA, Europe and Africa. This boosted hotel, restaurant and tour and transport business across the country.



• The Ministry in collaboration with Nature Conversation and Research Center, Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust, Wildlife Department and Peace Corps Volunteer Service is developing 19 community based eco-tourism projects towards conservation of the natural resources and creation of employment within the communities.



THE GHANA TOURIST BOARD

Postal Address P.O. Box 3106, Accra

Fax +233 (21) 244 611

Tel +233 (21) 222 153/244 794

E-mail gtb@africaonline.com.gh



HOTEL CATERING AND TOURISM TRAINING CENTER (HOTCATT)

Postal Address P.O. Box C933, Cantoments, Accra

Tel +233 (21) 235 623/229 113



GHANA TOURIST DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Postal Address P.O. Box 8710, Accra

Tel +233 (21) 257 244/257 270.



GHANA TOURISM FEDERATION (GHATOF)

Tel +233 (21) 772 894/(20) 811 313 3 /(24)463 27 77



