Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) exists to proactively promote national defence interests through:

a. Effective formulation, co-ordination, monitoring and evaluation of defence policies and programmes.

b. Maintaining the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a high state of preparedness for national and international engagements, and

c. Active involvement in the promotion of peace and stability in the country and the sub-region.

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

In pursuit of the above vision and mission, the Ministry is guided by the following objectives:-

• To enhance defence Policy and Control.

• To improve the state of combat readiness.

• To support national effort aimed at transforming the nature of the economy to achieve growth and accelerating poverty reduction especially the vulnerable and excluded.

• To improve logistics and infrastructure facilities.

• To improve civil-military relations.

FUNCTIONS:

1. In keeping with its mission, the Ministry exercises supervisory role and ministerial responsibility over the following institutions:-

a. The Ghana Armed Forces, consisting of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and the following specified training institutions with the GAF:-

b. Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG).

c. Offices of the Defence Advisers attached to Ghana’s Mission in London, Washington DC, New Delhi, Abuja, and Cairo.

2. It works in close collaboration with the National Security Council and the Ghana Armed Forces Council in the formulation of national defence policies relating to internal security and external peace-keeping operations.

3. The Ministry prepares and executes Defence Annual Estimates. It also defends other interest of the GAF and VAG before Cabinet and Parliament.

4. Lastly, it also provides political leadership, guidance and sound interpretation of government policies.

MAIN ACHIEVEMENTS

1. Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

* Work started - 20 September 2002

* Commissioned - 24 January 2004 by H.E J.A Kufuor, President of Ghana and H.E. Gerhardt Schroeder, German Chancellor.

* Total Cost - $7 million.

2. Burma Camp Computer Centre – to promote computer literacy in the GAF.

* Work Started - 15 February 2002

* Commissioned - 23 January 2004 by H.E. President J.A. Kufuor, President of Ghana -

* Total cost - ¢3 billion

3. 37 Military Hospital

* First phase - $18 million (previous government)

* Second phase - $20 million

* Departments - Shopping Mall

- Polyclinic

- Data processing centre

- Physiotherapy centre

- Male Surgical Ward

- Public Health Division

* Out – Patients Department -

- Surgical

- Medicare

- O & G

- ENT

- Eye

- Dental

- Dermatology

* Works started - 30 July 2002

* Commissioned - 24 January 2003 by H.E J.A Kufuor, President of

Ghana.

4. Emergency Response Unit -

* 13 Ambulances.

* 900 Second Cycle School Cadets Trained in First Aid.

* 2 Air Force Helicopters.

* Staff of 37 and Medical Reception Centers - Ready

5. Burma Hall and Library Complex - Similar to the Great Hall on University Campus - nerve center of all important activities.

* Examinations.

* Conferences

* Durbars

* Court Martial

* Concerts etc

* Work Started - February 2002 - 90% Complete

* Total Cost ¢17 billion

The Library when stocked would be comparable to Balme Library in Legon.

6. Rehabilitation of Military Barracks across Ghana – Rehabilitation of Barracks is another priority of the Ministry of Defence. Due to the magnitude and cost of the rehabilitation in all garrions, this programme has been phased. The first phase comprised ten (10) projects spread in all garrisons at a cost of ¢1.4 billion. These projects have all been completed. Currently, there are over 19 more projects on-going at various Garrisons to improve accommodation facilities, sewerage systems, provision of portable water, and roads.

This constitutes phase II. The total cost for this phase is ¢8,578,779,541.59 and it is 80% complete. In May 2003, a severe rainstorm which hit Bawa Barracks in Tamale damaged a number of military installations and infrastructural facilities. In order to rehabilitate the buildings and other facilities damaged, a total sum of ¢5 bilion cedis was provided by the Government.

7. Ghana Military Barracks (popularly dubbed Beijing Barracks). 3 Blocks of 28 units each. 2 Blocks of 12 units each to accommodate 24 married couples. 84 single quarters. Cost $3.8million.

* Works started - March 2003

* Commissioned - 11 March 2004 by The Vice Minister of Trade from the People’s Republic of China – His Excellency Wei Jian Guo

8. Enhanced Civil- Military Relations, and Open Day.

9. Agro-Forestry Project

10. UN Peacekeeping Operations – Also Military observers & Staff officers in Eritrea, Western Sahara and Darfur.

11. Acquisition of 3 Naval Vessels, Four (4) Mi-17 Helicopters and a number of military hardware and military vehicles.

12. GAFCSC’s Affiliation with University of Ghana.

13. Nicholson Stadium.

14. Proposed Ministerial Block - MOD - Offices of the Minister, Deputy Minister, CDS, CD and offices for service commanders.

* Funding - Chinese grant of $7.25million Dollars.

* Ghana is to provide $1.75million dollars.

15. The GAF in joint operations with the police have made tremendous efforts in curbing armed robbery and violent crimes. Also, the illegal activities of chainsaw operators which have contributed to the destruction of the environment is now under control due to the efforts of the GAF and the Forestry Commission. Further, the Armed forces continue to patrol the borders of Cocoa-growing towns and villages to help curb the smuggling of the precious beans.

16. In the areas of Peacekeeping, the GAF have contributed troops to UN Peacekeeping operations in Lebanon (UNIFIL), The Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC), Sierra Leone (UNAMSL), Liberia (UNMIL) and la Cote D’Ivoire (UNOCI).