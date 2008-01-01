Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development exists to promote the establishment and development of a vibrant and well-resourced decentralized system of local government for the people of Ghana lo ensure good governance and balanced rural based development.

This will be done by: Formulating, implementing, monitoring, evaluating and co-ordinatinq reform policies and programmes to democratize governance and decentralize the machinery of government.

Reforming and energizing local governments to serve effectively as institutions for mobilizing and harnessing local resources for local national administration and development.

Facilitating the development of all human settlements through community and popular participation. Facilitating the promotion of a clean and healthy environment.

Facilitating horticultural development.

Improving the demographic database for development planning and management.

Promoting orderly human settlement development.

The Ministry believes in efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.

Focus on the above will be based on two divisions:

Local government - Strong Structures, Revenue Mobilization and Collection, and Sanitation.

Rural Development - Rural roads, Information and Communications Technology, Tourism and Agric Processing.

Objectives

The following objectives will be pursued by the Ministry in the Medium term.

To formulate appropriate policies and programmes to accelerate the implementation of decentralization of the machinery of government. This is to avoid re-centralization of government machinery.

To improve upon the human resources and institutional capacities for all levels of the decentralized government machinery (District, town and Unit)

To improve the capacity of communities and local government institutions to mobilize, and manage resources for accelerated rural and urban development

To promote community based registration, collation, analysis and publication of data on all binds and deaths occurring in Ghana

To promote human development and sustain the orderly and healthy growth ol rural and urban settlements in Ghana

To monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of local government institutions tor improved management performance

Contacts

P.O.Box M50 Accra

Tel: 0302 664763 / 0302 663668 / 0302 682008

Email: info@mlgrdghanagov.com

Website: mlgrdghanagov.com