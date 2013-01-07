Deputy Ministers

Following the swearing-in of President Mahama on 7 January 2013, the Parliament of Ghana vetted his nominations for ministers of state from mid-January.
There were three sets of nominations submitted to the Parliament of Ghana in all for appointment as ministers of state by President Mahama. The initial list contained 12 nominations. A second list of seven nominations was sent for approval about a week later. A third list of 12 nominees was added, including six ministers of state at the presidency. Two further regional ministers were added to the list of nominees in early Februaary 2013. In March 2013 President Mahama announced a cabinet reshuffle.
All the nominees for sector ministries were approved. The nominees for Ministers of state at the Presidency are listed below:
In addition to the list above, Paul Victor Obeng was to be a Senior Presidential Advisor at the Presidency. Three others were nominated to oversee priority projects of the President. They were Enoch Teye Mensah (MP), Alban Bagbin (MP) and Cletus Avoka (MP).
Deputy Ministerial list 2013
List of ministers from January 2013
President Mahama swore in the first batch of seven ministers on 30 January 2013 following their approval by parliament. After the approval of more nominees by Parliament on 1 February 2013 and 12 February 2013, a further 17 ministers were sworn in on 14 February 2013. A number of nominated ministers at the Presidency were approved by parliament on 15 February 2013.
|Office(s)
|Officeholder
|Term
|President
|John Dramani Mahama
|2012 to present
|Vice President
|Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
|2012 to present
|Cabinet Ministers
|Office(s)
|Officeholder
|Term
|Minister for Foreign Affairs
|Hanna Tetteh (MP)
|30 January 2013 – present
|Minister for the Interior
|Kwesi Ahwoi
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Finance and Economic Planning
|Seth Terkper
|30 January 2013 – present
|Minister for Defence
|Mark Owen Woyongo (MP)
|14 February 2013 – present
|Attorney General and Minister for Justice
|Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Education
|Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang
|2013 – present
|Minister for Food and Agriculture
|Clement Kofi Humado (MP)
|30 January 2013 – present
|Minister for Trade and Industry
|Haruna Iddrisu (MP)
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Health
|Hanny-Sherry Ayitey
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Information and Media Relations
|Mahama Ayariga (MP)
|30 January 2013 – present
|Minister for Local Government and Rural Development
|Akwasi Oppong Fosu (MP)
|2013 – present
|Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts
|Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Energy and Petroleum
|Emmanuel Armarh Kofi Buah (MP)
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Transport
|Dzifa Aku Ativor
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Roads and Highways
|Aminu Sulemana (MP)
|30 January 2013 – present
|Minister for Lands and Natural Resources
|Inusah Fuseini (MP)
|30 January 2013 – present
|Minister for Communications
|Edward Omane Boamah
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Environment, Science and Technology
|Oteng Adjei
|2013 – present
|Minister for Employment and Labour Relations
|Nii Armah Ashitey (MP)
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing
|Collins Dauda (MP)
|30 January 2013 – present
|Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development
|Nayon Bilijo
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Youth and Sports
|Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection
|Nana Oye Lithur
|2013 – present
|Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs
|Henry Seidu Daanaa
|14 February 2013 – present
|Minister for Government Business in Parliament
|Benjamin Kunbuor (MP)
|14 February 2013 – present
|Regional Ministers
|Region
|Officeholder
|Term
|Ashanti Region
|Samuel Sarpong
Eric Opoku
|14 February 2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
|Brong Ahafo Region
|Eric Opoku
Paul Evans Aidoo (MP)
|14 February 2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013
|Central Region
|Ebenezer Kwadwo Teye Addo
Samuel Sarpong
|2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
|Eastern Region
|Julius Debrah
Helen Ntoso
|2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
|Greater Accra Region
|Joshua Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo
Julius Debrah
|14 February 2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
|Northern Region
|Moses Bukari Mabengba (acting)[22]
Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng
|7 January 2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
|Upper East Region
|Ephraim Avea Nsoh
Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru
(Acting minister)
|2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
|Upper West Region
|Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng
Ephraim Avea Nsoh
|2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
|Volta Region
|Helen Ntoso
Joshua Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo
|2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
|Western Region
|Paul Evans Aidoo (MP)
Ebenezer Kwadwo Teye Addo
|14 February 2013 – 11 March 2013
11 March 2013 – present
President Mahama on 11 March 2013 has reshuffled regional ministers he appointed into office for the first time.
