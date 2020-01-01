Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Country
→
Ghana Passports
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
TV / Radio
Wall
Tonaton
Foreign Affairs
Home - Foreign Policy
Passports
Visa
Dual Citizenship
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Missions
Mission Abroad
Missions in Ghana
Int. Orgs in Ghana
Foreigners in Ghana
Other Sections
Homepage
News
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Africa
TV / Radio
Wall
Ghana Passports
These are the current rates for getting a passport in Ghana.
50,000 cedis (US $6.25) - Waiting Period: 1 month. (This is the "official" rate.)
500,000 cedis (US $62.50) - Waiting Period: 1 week.
1,000,000 cedis (US $125) - Waiting Period: 1 day.
MARKETPLACE
Electronics
(39,477)
Property
(35,701)
Vehicles
(15,188)
Jobs
(803)
Home & Garden
(23,999)
»
Clothing, Health & Beauty
(10,206)
»
Hobby, Sport & Kids
(3,182)
»
Essentials
(1,128)
»
Business & Industry
(1,010)
»
Pets & Animals
(783)
»
Services
(637)
»
Food & Agriculture
(473)
»
Other
(320)
»
Education
(79)
»
Overseas jobs
(11)
»
Tonaton Deals
»
Post your ad
About Us
Advertising
Feedback
Sitemap
Privacy
Copyright © 1994 - 2020 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.