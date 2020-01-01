You are here: HomeCountryGhana Passports

Ghana Passports

These are the current rates for getting a passport in Ghana.

  • 50,000 cedis (US $6.25) - Waiting Period: 1 month. (This is the "official" rate.)
  • 500,000 cedis (US $62.50) - Waiting Period: 1 week.
  • 1,000,000 cedis (US $125) - Waiting Period: 1 day.ghana bio passport