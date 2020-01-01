Diplomatic Missions in Ghana

AFGHANISTAN
Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan
(Resident in Addis Ababa),
Bole Road, H-17, K-19, N-102,
P.O. Box 2308, Addis Ababa.
Tel: 187637
ALGERIA
Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Algeria,
82 Tito Avenue, P.O. Box 2747, Accra.
Tel: 0302-776719
ARGENTINA
Embassy of the Argentine Republic (Resident in Lagos),
Akolowo Road, SW,
P.O. Box 51940, Ikoyi Branch, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 683508/682797
AUSTRALIA
Australian High Commission
2 Second Rangoon Close (cnr Josef B Tito Ave)
Cantonments, Accra
Post: PMB 60, KIA-Accra
Tel: 0302-701 2961-3; 0302-777080
Fax: 0302-776803
Email: Accrahc.enquiries@dfat.gov.au
Website: Embassy of Australia in Ghana
AUSTRIA
Consulate of Austria
P.O. Box CT-109
Cantonments, Accra
16, Wawa Street, Dzorwulu, Accra (off Blohun Street, near SID Theater)
Office hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.
Appointment only under above phone number on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2p.m. - 5 p.m.
Tel. 0302-78 33 68
Fax 0302-76 32 36
Where and how to get the visa
BANGLADESH
High Commission for the People's Republic of Bangladesh
(Resident in Dakar),
Immeuble Kebe, 7th Floor, Apartment Nos. 11 & 12,
B.P. 403, Dakar, Senegal. Tel: 225017/216881
BELGIUM
Consulate of Belgium
P.O.Box CT 3890
Cantonments, Accra
Independence Avenue (Mile 4 next to GWCL, ATMA offices)
Tel. 0302-776561, 0302-762281, 0302-762382
Fax 0302-764384
E.Mail: consubel@4u.com.gh
BENIN
Embassy of the People's Republic of Benin,
19 Volta Street, 2nd Close, Airport Residential Area,
P.O. Box 7871, Accra North.
Tel: 0302-774860/0302-774889
BRAZIL
Embassy of Brazil,
No. 4 Fifth Link, Off Senchi Street
P.O. Box CT 3859, Cantonments, Accra
Airport Residential Area
Accra-Ghana
Email: brasemb.acra@itamaraty.gov.br, consular.acra@itamaraty.gov.br
Tel: 0302 774921/774908
Website: Brazil embassy in Accra
BRITAIN
British High Commission
Osu Link, off Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue
P O Box GP 296, Accra, Ghana
Tel: +233 (302) 213250
(233) (302) 7010650 (24 hours)
Office Hours (GMT): 0745-1445
Immigration Section Public Hours: 07:30-11:00
Consular Section Public Hours: 07:30-13:30
Fax +233 (302) 701 0655
Tel (visa section) +233 (302) 701 0721
Fax (visa section) +233 (302) 221715
E-mail: bhcaccra@africaonline.com.gh
Website: British High commission in Ghana
BULGARIA
Embassy of the People's Republic of Bulgaria,
3 Kakramadu Rd, East Cantonments,
P.O. Box 3193, Accra.
Tel: (00233 21) 77-24-04
BURKINA FASO
Embassy of Burkina Faso,
House No 772/3, Asylum Down,
P.O. Box 651, Accra.
Tel: 0302-221988
Fax: 0302221936
Email: secretariat@ambafaso-gh.org
CAMEROON
Embassy of the United Republic of Cameroon
(Resident in Lagos), 5 Elsie Femi Peatse Street,
Victoria Island, P.M.B. 2476, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: (+234) 14 48 09 85
Fax: (+234) 14 48 09 85
Email: cglagos@consulam-ng.org
CANADA
Canadian High Commission,
46 Independence Avenue,
P.O. Box 1639
Sankara Interchange (Ako Adjei Overpass)
Accra, Ghana.
Tel: (0302) 228555/228556
Fax: 233-302-773-792
Email: accra@international.gc.ca
Website: Embassy of Canada in Ghana
CHINA
Embassy of the People's Republic of China,
6 Agostino Neto Road, Airport Residential Area,
P.O. Box 3356, Accra
Tel:+233-0302-2761133 (Secretary to the ambassador), +233-030-2797437 (visa inquiry, 9:00-12:00 am, Tuesday & Thursday)
Fax:030-2774527 (Secretary to the ambassador), 030-2797327 (visa inquiry)
Email: chinaemb_gh@mfa.gov.cn
Website: Embassy of the People's Republic of China
COTE D'IVOIRE (Ivory Coast)
Embassy of the Republic of Côte d Ivoire (Ivory Coast),
9 Eighteenth Lane, off Cantonments Road, Christiansborg,
P.O. Box 3445, Accra.
Tel: (0302) 774611/774612.
Fax: +233-21-773516/78 00 76
Email: acigh@ambaci-ghana.org
Website: Embassy of Côte d Ivoire (Ivory Coast) in Ghana
CUBA
Embassy of the Republic of Cuba,
20 Amilcar Cabral Road, Airport Junction,
P.O. Box 9163, Airport, Accra.
Tel: 0302-775868
Email:embajada@gh.embacuba.cu, embajador@gh.embacuba.cu
Website: Embassy of Cuba in Ghana
CZECH REPUBLIC
Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana
Kanda High Road, No. 2, House No. C260/5,
P.O. Box 5226, Accra North.
Tel: +233 (302)223540/247282
Fax: 00233 (0) 30 22 25 337
Email: accra@embassy.mzv.cz
Website: Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana
DENMARK
Embassy of Denmark, Ghana
67 Dr. Isert Road (8th Avenue Extension)
North Ridge
P.O. Box C596, Accra
Location: nearby the World Bank office
Tel: +233 (0) 30 220 8730 (Fix tel), +233 (0) 54 011 6703 (Mobile tel), +233 (0) 30 220 8755 (Visa inquiry)
Website: Embassy of Denmark in Ghana
EGYPT
Embassy of Egypt, Accra-Ghana
Airport Residential Area,
House No.38
Senchi Street
Accra, Ghana
Tel: 0302-776854
Fax: 0302-776795
Website: Embassy of Egypt in Ghana
EQUATORIAL GUINEA
Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea
North Airport Road No. 70 (Kufour Lane)
Accra,Ghana
Tel: (+233) 302 766 357
ETHIOPIA
Embassy of Ethiopia,
No. 2 Milne Close Off Dr. Amilcar Cabral
Road Airport Residential Area
P.O.Box 1646
Accra, Ghana
Tel: +233 302 775 928, +233 302 765 682
Fax: (+233) 302-277 6807
Email: ethiopianemb@gmail.com
FINLAND
This embassy is resident in Nigeria
Postal address:
Embassy of Finland
P.M.B 5140, Maputo Street
Wuse Zone 3
Abuja, Nigeria
visiting Adress:
NO.9, Iro Dan Musa Street
PLOT 1547, Asokoro
Abuja, Nigeria
Tel: +234 706 418 9000, +234 817 245 4644 (Inquiries only:(Mon-Thu, 1 pm – 4 pm))
Email: sanomat.ABA@formin.fi, visa.aba@formin.fi (for visa, residence permit and legalization customers)
Website: Embassy of Finland in Ghana (Resident in Nigeria)
FRANCE
Embassy of France,
12th Road, off Liberation Avenue, P.O. Box 187, Accra.
Tel:+233 (0) 302.21.45.50
Website: Embassy of France in Ghana
GABON
Embassy of the Republic of Gabon (Resident in Abidjan),
Immeuble Shell, BP 3765, Abidjan 01.
Tel: 32-58-45/22-86-12
GAMBIA
Gambia High Commission (Resident in Lagos)
Abuja office
7 Misratah Street
Off Parakou Crescent
P.M.B. 5058 Wuse 2
Abuja, Nigeria
Tel: +234 080 625 06180, +234 070 682 82964, +234 080 570 12927
Fax: +234 080 570 05023
Email: info@thegambiahcng.org, ghc_abuja@yahoo.com
Liaison Office, Lagos
162 Awolowo Road
P.O. Box 8073
S.W. Ikoyi
Lagos, Nigeria
Tel: +2341 267 0829
GERMANY
Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany
n° 4, Sam Nujoma
North Ridge, ACCRA
P.O. Box GP 1757
Tel:(00233) 302 21 10 00, (00233) 302 24 10 82.
Fax: (00233) 302 22 13 47
Website: German Embassy in Ghana
GREECE
Embassy of the Republic of Greece (Resident in Lagos).
In Ghana
Honorary General Consulate, Accra
No 1 Boundry Road Extension East Legon DTD 102-Cantonments
Accra, Ghana
Tel:(00233) 302542254, 244337935
Fax:(00233) 302542254
Email:pizanias@ampni.com , helleniconsulghana@ymail.com
GUINEA
Guinea Embassy in Ghana
No. 125 Opp. Accra Girl's Roman Ridge
Accra, Ghana
Tel: +233-302-777-921, +233-302-775-373
Fax: +233-302-760-961
Email: embagui@ghana.com
HOLY SEE
Apostolic Nunciature,
8 Drake Avenue,
Air Port Residential Area
P.O.Box KA 9675, Accra
Tel: 0302-777759
HUNGARY
Embassy of Hungarv
Mulungushi Gardens, Abla Court, Plot 53
Fifth Avenue Etension, Switchback Cantonments
Accra, Ghana
Tel: (+233) 50-642-3804, (+233) 50-642-3805
Email: mission.acc@mfa.gov.hu
Facebook: Embassy of Hungary in Ghana, facebook.
INDIA
High Commission of India,
No. 9 Ridge Road, Roman Ridge
PO Box CT-5708, Cantonments
Accra, Ghana.
Tel: +233-307020903, 307020904
Fax: Fax: +233-302772176
Email: hoc.accra@mea.gov.in
Website: Embassy of India in Ghana
INDONESIA
Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (Resident in Lagos)
5/B Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island, P.O. Box 3474, Lagos,
Nigeria.
Tel:(234-01) 261-0508; 261-4601
Fax: (234-01) 261-3301; 261-3963
Email: unitkomlgs@hyperia.com; nedoy-69@hyperia.com
IRAN
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of lran
3 Nme Lane
Airport Residential Area
P.O. Box 12673
Accra-North, Ghana
Tel: (+233) 302 774 474, (+233) 302 760 521
Email: iranemb.acc@mfa.gov.ir
IRAQ
Embassy of the Republic of Iraq (Resident in Lagos),
Plot 708A, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island,
P.O. Box 8259, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 610309
IRELAND
Irish Honorary Consulate General
PW House
10 Abidjan Avenue
East Legon
Accra, Ghana
Tel: (+233) 30 251 8112
Fax: (+233) 30 251 8117
Email: irlconsul@gmail.com
ISRAEL
Embassy of Israel
No. 2, First Circular Road
Unit 1 Josni Residence Cantonments,
P. O. Box CN 91
Accra, Ghana
Tel: +233 302 743838 / 982418
Fax: +233 302 743857
Website: Embassy of ISrael in Ghana
ITALY
Embassy of Italy in Ghana
awaharlal Nehru Road
P.O.Box CT 885
Cantonments Accra, Ghana
Tel: 00233302775621, 00233302775622
Fax:00233302777301
Email: ambasciata.accra@esteri.it
Website: Embassy of Italy in Ghana
JAMAICA
The High Commission of Jamaica (Resident in Addis Ababa),
National House, Menelik 11 Avenue, P.O. Box 5633, Addis Ababa
Ethiopia.
Tel: 151711, 1517l3
JAPAN
Masamichi Ishikawa
Embassy of Japan,
8 Tito Avenue, off Jawaharlal Nehru Avenue,
P.O. Box 1637, Accra.
Tel: 0302-775615, 0302-775616
KENYA
High Commission of Kenya (Resident in Lagos),
52 Queen's Drive, Ikoyi, P.O. Box 6464,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 682768, 685531.
Telex: 21124
KOREA, Democratic Republic
Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,
139 Nortei Ababio Loop, Ambassadorial Estate,
Roman Ridge, P.O. Box 13874, Accra.
Tel: 0302-777825
KOREA South
Embassy of the Republic of Korea
3 Abokobi Road, East Cantonments,
P.O. Box 13700, Accra North.
Tel: 0302-776157
KUWAIT
Embassy of the State of Kuwait (Resident in Dakar),
Telex: 3327
LEBANON
Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon,
House No F864/1, Cantonments Road, Osu,
P.O. Box 562, Accra.
Tel: 0302-776727
LESOTHO
High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho,
(Resident in Nairobi), 4th Floor, International House,
Mama Ngina Street, Nairobi, P.O. Box 4496, Kenya.
Tel: 337493.
Telegraphic Address: "BOEMELI Nairobi". Telex: 22489
LIBERIA
Embassy of the Republic of Liberia,
10 West Cantonments, off Jawaharlal Nehru Road,ï¿½
P.O. Box 895, Accra.
Tel: 0302-775641/2
LIBYA Arab Jamahiriya
People's Bureau of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya,
14 Sixth Street, Airport Residential Area,
P.O. Box9665, Accra.
Tel: 0302-774820/772517
MALAYSIA
No. 18, Templesi Lane
Airport Residential Area, Accra
Tel: 0302-763691/783087
Fax: 0302-764910
Email:mwaccra@africaonline.com.gh
MALI
Embassy of the Republic of Mali,
Agostino Neto Road, Airport Residential Area,
P.O. Box 1121, Accra.
Tel: 0302-775160/666423
MAURITANIA
Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
(Resident in Abidjan).
Tel: 41154/13
MEXICO
(Resident in Rabat, Morocco)
NETHERLANDS
The Royal Netherlands Embassy,
89 Liberation Road, Thomas Sankara Circle,
P.O. Box 3248, Accra.
Tel: 0302-221655/226567
Email: nlgovacc@ncs.com.gh
Web: Netherlands Embassy in Accra
NIGER
Embassy of the Republic of Niger,
House No. E.104/3,
Independence Avenue,
P.O. Box 2685, Accra.
Tel: 0302-224962
NIGERIA
Office of the High Commission for the Federal Republic of
Nigeria, Tito Avenue, P.O. Box 1548, Accra.
Tel: 0302-776158-9
NORWAY
Royal Norwegian Embassy (Resident in Lagos),
2 Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island,
P.O. Box 2413, Lagos,
Nigeria.
Tel: 610983/4
OMAN
Resident in Algiers
PAKISTAN
Honorary Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,
Appiah Street, Mamprobi - Alhaji Last Stop
P. O. Box MP 686
Mamprobi-Accra
Telephone: +233-302-313573
Mobile: +233-24-3576446
PALESTINE
Embassy of the State of Palestine
15, Ghana Airways Avenue
Airport Residential Area
P.O. Box 01728, Osu. Accra
Tel: 00233 302 778736 / 00233 302 760478
Fax: 00233 302 785806 /00233 244 33 44 22
Email: palembac@ucomgh.com
POLAND
Embassy of the Republic of Poland,
2 Akosombo Street, Airport Residential Area,
P.O. Box 2552,
Accra.
Tel: 0302-775972
PORTUGAL
Embassy of Portugal (Resident in Lagos),
23 Alhaji Bashorun Street, Ikoyi
P.O. Box 8593, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 683135
ROMANIA
Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Romania,
North Labone Ward F. Block 6, House No. 262,
P.O. Box 3735, Accra.
Tel: 0302-774076
RUSSIA
13 Lane, Ring Road East,
Osu, Accra,
P.O. Box 1634,
Tel.: 0302-77-56-11,
Fax: 0302-77-26-99,
E-mail: russia@ghana.com
Web-address: www.ghana.mid.ru
SAHRAOUI ARAB DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC
Embassy of the Sahraoui Arab Democratic Republic (Resident in
Cotonou).
SAUDI ARABIA
Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia,
10 Noi Fetreke Street, Roman Ridge Ambassadorial Estate
Extension, Airport Residential Area,
P.O. Box 670, Accra.
Tel: 0302-774311.
Telex: 2407 NAJDIA GH
SENEGAL
Embassy of the Republic of Senegal (Resident in Lagos),
14 Kofo Abayorni Road, Victoria Island,
P.M.B. 2197, Lagos,
Nigeria.
Tel: 614226/611722
SIERRA LEONE
Office of the High Commissioner for the Republic of Sierra Leone
(Resident in Lagos).
SINGAPORE
(Resident in Singapore)
SOMALIA
Embassy of the Somali Democratic Republic (Resident in Lagos),
5 Eletu Ogabi Street, Plot 1270, Victoria Island,
P.O. Box 6355,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 611283, 610834
SPAIN
Ambassador: Mr Jorge Montealegre Buire
Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain,
Lamptey Avenue Extension, Airport Residential Area,
P.O. Box 1218, Accra.
Tel: 0302-774004, 0302-774005
SUDAN
Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Sudan
(Resident in Lagos), 40 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi,
P.O. Box 2428, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 615889/617311
SWEDEN
Embassy of Sweden (Resident in Lagos),
26 Monoley Street
P.O. Box 1097, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 630672/77/81/88, 631049.
SWITZERLAND
Embassy of Switzerland,
9 Water Road, North Ridge Area,
P.O. Box 359, Accra.
Tel: 0302-228125.
Telex: 2197
Website: www.eda.admin.ch
UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA
High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania
(Resident in Lagos)
45 Ademola Street, SW Ikoyi, P.O. Box 6417, Lagos
Nigeria.
Tel: 682757
TOGO
Embassy of the Republic of Togo,
Togo House, Near Cantonments Circle, P.O. Box C120,
Cantonments, Accra.
Tel: m950.
Telex: 2166
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
High Commission of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
(Resident in Lagos),
Plot 1374, 6 Oarim Kotun Street Victoria
Island, P.O. Box 6392, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 614527
TUNISIA
Embassy of Tunisia (Resident in Lome).
TURKEY
Embassy of Turkey (Resident in Lagos).
UNITED KINGDOM
Osu Link, Ridge, Accra
Contact: 0302 221665, 0302 221745, 0302 221715
Email: bhcomm@ghana.com
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Embassy: No. 19 Fifth Link Road, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana
Consular Section, U.S. Embassy, P.O. Box 194, Greater Accra, Ghana
Tel: [233] (302) 775348, 775349, 775295 or 775298
FAX: [233] (302) 776008
Website: www.ghana.usembassy.gov
VENEZUELA
Embassy of the Republic of Venezuala
(Resident in Lagos)
Plot 863B,
Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island,
P.O. Box 3727,
Lagos. Nigeria.
Tel: 611590
VIETNAM
Embassy of the Republic of Vietnam
(Resident in Luanda)
YUGOSLAVLA (CLOSED!!!)
Embassy of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia,
No. 47 Senchi Street Airport Residential Area,
P.O. Box 1629, Accra.
Tel: 0302-775761/776868
ZAIRE
Embassy of the Republic of Zaire (Resident in Lome),
B.P. 1102.
Tel: 215255
ZAMBIA
High Commission of the Republic of Zambia
No. 6 Agostino Neto Road, Airport Residential Area,
Cantonments, Accra,
Phone 0302-782298 and 0302-767692.
Opposite Chinese Embassy
ZIMBABWE
Zimbabwe High Commission (Resident in Lagos),
6 Kasumu Ekemode Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 619328