Foreigners in Ghana
Burkina Faso: 2.3m
Dutch: 200
German: 2,500
Japan: 253
Malaysians : 300
Nigeria: 2 Million
Indians: 137
British: 131
Lebanese: 113
Germans:68
Americans: 64
