These 3 things will give you good marriage, according to Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has advised women looking for a good marriage to do these three things.



Mr Agyapong is of the view that a woman who wants to have a good marriage must be respectful, be a good cook and most importantly be good in bed.



These three things he said, would guarantee any woman a good marriage.



He cautioned women against always running to pastors for help, particularly with issues having to do with their marriage, adding that some of the pastors might end up sleeping with them, further complicating their lives.



If you want a good marriage, you the woman must be good with sex, be a good cook and show respect to your husband, simple.



“You don’t need to go to these fake pastors all because you need a marriage or want to salvage your marriage. They will use and dump you. If you follow these simple steps, you will get the right man to marry you.” he told Accra based Net 2 TV.

