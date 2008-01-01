Night Life: Clubs/Discos

Gate fee for most nightclubs range from 6GhC-18GhC

Aphrodisiac Night Club: Award winning club located at the plush Airport Residential Area, on 48 Patrice Lumumba Road. A place for the young and young at heart. Resident DJ, DJ Mensah serves a mix of hip hop and R&B, hip life, garage and techno for your dancing pleasure. Not forgetting the special themes on holidays. Phone: +233 21 766 738

Bass Line Jazz Club: Located on 75 North Ridge, Off Ring Road Central Accra. Phone: +233 21 234 629

Barcadis Nite Club: located in Tema, one of the most popular club among young people in Tema and its environs.

Bliss Night Club: provides a blissful clubbing experience for several youths in Accra. The bliss train can be felt at Niagara Hotel in Adabraka and the Earlbeam Hotel off the Dworwulu Road, Opposite Nogahill Hotel.

Boomerang Night Club: Situated in the Caprice building in Kpehe not far from Kwame Nkrumah Circle. Packs a good crowd on Fridays and Saturdays with a good mix of Accra's affluent youth. Music style is a mix of R&B & Hip life for Friday and Saturday and Francophone mix on Thursday.

BYWELL: located off the Osu Oxford Street end fork. A very good place for those who love live band music on Thursdays.

Indigo Nite Club: Located around Danquah Circle inside the former Pakistan Embassy and opposite the former US Embassy. Indigo caters for the youth as well as mature revellers with a bit of money to spend. It offers the best in Oldskool and Highlife on Fri& Sat an idle place for over 30's.

His Majesty Night Club: located on Gifford Road opposite the Trade Fair Centre, in Labadi. Very popular with vibrant affluent youth on Friday with blazing Hip Hop and R&B with a touch of Garage on both floors. Saturday caters for a slightly more mature crowd with funk and Old Skool. Also doubles as a hotel, so you can book a room if you are too tired to go back home. Phone: +23321 773623

Aquarius Night Club (German Pub): located at Nyaniba Estates in Osu, 1st road on the right after Danquah Circle when driving to Labadi. 300m on the left.

GLENNS: Located in Adabraka at the tail end of Farrar Avenue. Glenns is one off those places that packs a good mix of everything that represents Accra. Best on Sunday and Wednesday where you will find a nice mixed crowd jamming to the best of R&B HIP HOP and HIP LIFE. Thursday is also popular with the Francophone crowd. Phone: +23321 237148

Fox Trap: Located on Farrar Avenue Adabraka and caters for the more mature raver. Very popular on Fridays with a good mix of R&B and Highlife.

OOPS: Located around the Bubuashie Circle and caters for Accra's mature clubbers. Oops packs a good crowd on Wed with strictly Highlife on its African Night and its also popular with mature revellers on Fri & Sat. Phone: +23321 247460

CafÃ© Masarati: located at Asokwa, Kumasi

Celebration Nite Club: Locate At Pyramid House, Ring Road Central

Club Feliesa: Located Behind Shell Filling Station Community 7, Tema

Copa Night Club: Located On The Winneba Commercial Street Winneba. Phone: +233 432 22309/22459

Coliseum Nite Club: former Secaps Hotel, located on the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, Shiashie. A nightclub of choice for many students of the University of Ghana, Legon due to its proximity.

Funky Town Disco: Located On Dzorwulu Street Accra. Phone: +23321 774873

Havana Club: Located On B/224 Adabla-Dodzi Ho. Phone: + 233 91 28019

Jokers: Located on the Labadi Road, Opposite the La General Clinic

Jackpot Nite Klub: located on the Ring Road, Accra. Ex- Bus Stop. Noted for its Happy Hour on Monday and Midweek Pause on Wednesday.

Kilimanjaro Disco: Located On Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra. Phone: +23321 226866

Kiravi Nite Club: located at Ahodjo, Kumasi

Lippo Lips Nite Club: Located In Kaneshie, Accra. Phone: +23321 664565

Macumba Night Club: Located Opposite The Danquah Circle, Osu. Phone: +233 21 732531

Monte Carlo Grand CafÃ©: located at Labone. An exclusive hangout for Accraâ€™s affluent youth and business people. Famous for its ladyâ€™s night on Saturdays and Dancehall night on Thursdays.

Mada Me Hoso Night Club: Located In Mamprobi, Accra. Phone: +23321 774369/776987

Miracle Mirage: Located In Adabraka, Accra.

Mr. Ree's Nite Club: Located In Mamprobi, Accra

Next Door: located on the Accra-Tema Coastal Road, before Nungua. Famous for its Saturday lyricist lounge.

Paddyâ€™s Niteclub

: Located at Botwe, in the East Legon neighbourhood. It has a large complex that serves various classes of people. It has a main hall, a VIP room and a private room (Zero Room) which provides a lot of exclusivity for patrons. Check out the dancehall/Jamrock nite on Thursday, Ladyâ€™s nite on Friday and open house on Saturday. Local artist pass through every now and then to perform and you can enjoy your no-smoking session if you donâ€™t smoke.

Phoenician / Pulse Night Club: Located At On The Top Floor Of Chick N Lick N, Osu Danquah Circle.

Red Flamingo Club: Located At Old Busco-Vui Keta. Phone: +233 966 22282

Rhythms Night Club (Formerly Taboo): Adjacent To Adeva Shirt Shop Community 8, Tema

Samijo Night Club: Located At Busia Junction South Odorkor, Accra

Seven Star Nightclub: Located Behind The Ssnit Hospital Osu.

Shalimar Nite Club: Located On 90/3 Faanofa, Blow Up Adabraka, Accra

She Nite Club: Located In Community 2, Tema

Subin Valley Night Club: Located At The Community 7 Shopping Centre, Tema. Phone: +23322 302468

Talk Of The Town: Located In Community 2, Tema. Phone: +23322 204709

The Black Knight Restaurant & Disco: Located In Kumasi. Phone: +233 51 25610/23105

The Tip Toe Night Club: Located In Kokomlemle, Accra. Phone: +23321 226548

The Virgins Club: Located On 18 Otwe Road Osu, Accra. Phone: + 23321 776532

Vienna City: located in Accra (Kwame Nkrumah Circle) with a branch in Kumasi

Wakiki Night Club: located at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

Warehouse Nite Club: located at Adabraka

White House Club<>: located in YEJI. Phone: +233 568 22009

Others

The Office

Don's Place

Strawberry

Tweety

Karldorf(Tesano)

Vibe Cafe

Fusion (Osu-Accra) -ask for Baron (Greetings from gallows)

Balm Tarven (Kaneshie, Accra)

Red Onion night club (Kaneshie,Accra)

Adowa (Volta hotel, Akosombo)