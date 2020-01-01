

Ghana's towns and cities are busy and bustling, day and night. And even rural communities have their favourite local drinking spots which crack open the Stars, throw kebabs on the grill and open their doors as nightfall approaches. Sometimes, the challenge is finding out where the hottest, most happening joints are because a lot of events are word of mouth and don't appear in guide books or on tourism websites.

Tourism can be tricky as Ghana has no obvious tourist spectacle such as Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya or the Kruger National Park in South Africa. But you will find the most interesting things can be seen every day on the streets, from colourfully dressed street traders, to words of wisdom emblazoned on the back windows of taxis and trotros to the hubbub of chop bars and roadside drinking spots.

Geographically, Ghana has hundreds of kilometres of beautiful, golden beaches, like Busua and Dixcove, pieces of history, such as the Cape Coast and Elmina Castle slave forts and lively, olde worlde fishing villages which have been relatively unchanged for decades. Accra is the commercial and cultural centre of the country, while Kumasi is the traditional home of the Ashanti people, famous for crafts and ancient tribal history. From the Volta region to the East, the Akosomba dam, swathes of emerald forest and skyline-dominating mountains shape the scenery. And finally, the mysterious and beguiling Northern region, which offers the opportunity for elephant-watching and the experience of a simpler, bicycyle-driven way of life all the way to the Burkina Faso border.

For visitors, Ghana can be as bewildering as it is exciting but keep your ears and eyes open and you'll be surprised at what you find. To help you on your way, we've compiled a list of bars, clubs and restaurants as well as our monthly events schedule and database of tourist attractions to start you off.

