Sarkodie, Blacko, Kuami Eugene, M3nsa among artistes on Kamala Harris’ Africa trip playlist

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A host of Ghanaian artistes have been featured on a playlist curated by visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris for her ongoing trip to Africa.



The 25-song playlist features songs by among others, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene and M3nsa.



The list also included Ghanaian-American artists like Amaarae, Moses Sumney, Moliy.



Artistes from Zambia and Tanzania where the vice president is scheduled to visit as part of her trip are also featured on her travel playlist.



The trip to Africa by the US vice president kicked off on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with her arrival in Ghana.



She is scheduled to spend three days in Ghana before leaving for Tanzania on Wednesday and Zambia on Friday before returning to the U.S. on Sunday.



On Monday, the first female vice president of US visited Vibrate Space, a Ghanaian music workstation that local collective Surf Ghana opened last October with audio recording, mixing, mastering and editing equipment, along with consultations and Masterclass sessions.



She met local artists including Black Sherif who has been featured on her playlist at the music workstation.



See the full list below:



1. All My Cousins, “Act a Fool”

2. Moses Sumney, “Me in 20 Years”

3. T’neeya, “Pretty Mind”

4. Amaarae, “Reckless & Sweet”

5. Herman Suede, “Kumbaya”

6. Moliy, “Ghana Bop”

7. Ria Boss, “Call Up”

8. Harmonize, “Single Again”

9. Chile One Mr Zambia, “I Love You”

10. Black Sherif, “Kwaku the Traveller”

11. Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo, “Nice (Kiss)

12. Zuchu, “Utaniua”

13. Yo Maps, “Aweah”

14. Alikiba, “Mahaba”

15. Jay Melody, “Sawa”

16. Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat, “Shetani”

17. Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif, “Country Side”

18. Platform Tz & Marioo, “Fall”

19. Darassa feat. Bien, “No Body”

20. Chef 187 & Blake, “Nobody”

21. Kuami Eugene & Rotimi, “Cryptocurrency”

22. Coolguy Pro, “Cherry”

23. Marioo & Abbah, “Lonely”

24. M3NSA, “Fanti Love Song”

25. Baaba J, “Lumumba”



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











GA/SARA