Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigel Gaisie extorts money from innocent rich women – Kennedy Agyapong

It looks like the brouhaha going on between Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and Nigel Gaisie, head of Prophetic Hill Chapel will not end any time soon, as the member of parliament has made more revelations on how the man of God tricks women and dupes them of their money



According to the member of parliament, Nigel Gaisie, unlike Obinim, preys on women who have money, gets close to them and dupes them, after which he leaves them high and dry.



According to the Assin Central MP who was speaking in an interview on Atinka TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Nigel Giaisie has CCTV cameras at his church which he monitors in his office.



And whiles there, he looks out for especially women who come in with classy and expensive cars, he then zooms in on their car number and uses it to prophesy to these women, gets close to them and takes advantage of them to enrich himself.



“The difference between Obinim and Nigel Gaisie, those two are the same but the difference is that Obinim takes care of his women, whiles Nigel extorts money from them. He has CCTV cameras which he monitors in his office, so he sees men and women who come to his church and the cars they come with. Then he cunningly zooms in on the number plate of the classier and expensive cars, gets the car numbers and uses it to prophesy, sending the owners into panic mode, thereby taking advantage to take money from them,” he said on the show.



The Lawmaker said what even annoys him is the fact that after all the people Nigel Gaisie has duped to enrich himself, his mother is a poor woman who sells plantain and cassava just to get by. He said he did not understand why he wouldn’t use some of the money he has acquired for himself even though through foul means to better the life of his mother.



“His mother humbly sells cassava and plantain to keep up with life. They are eight children in the family and Nigel is the last. Because he doesn’t reason, a poor woman’s son who has made money through foul means you would have at least taken good care of your mother but no. You are even not shy that your mother even sells cassava. You will see what I will do to you,” he said.



