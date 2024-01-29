NPP Primaries: We’re waiting for Ken Agyapong’s ‘bombshells’ about Asenso-Boakye after his victory - Nana Yaa Brefo

Entertainment of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has called on the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, to come out with the secrets about Francis Asenso-Boakye as he claimed before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



According to her, Ken Agyapong should man up and speak out about the ills of Asenso-Boakye in government as he promised after his brother lost the NPP Primaries in the Bantama constituency.



“Asenso Boakye won so we are waiting for hon. [Ken Ahyapong] Bombshells that he said he would bring out if he wins. Thus issues with the stolen lands he claimed. All the other people he threatened too, we are waiting,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram page.



In the Bantama constituency elections, the incumbent, Francis Asenso-Boakye garnered 650 votes representing 78.22% of the total votes cast while Ralph Agyapong (Ken Agyapong’s brother), had 181 votes representing 21.78 of the overall vote count.



Nana Yaa Brefo also talked about some of the controversies that marred the NPP primaries including the chaos in the Yendi constituency and some prominent MPs who lost their seats.



“In the elections (NPP Primaries) some giants have fallen while some people destroyed ballot papers in Yendi,” she noted.



A few days before the primaries, Kennedy Agyapong launched a scathing attack on Asenso-Boakye claiming that he connived with former Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah, to take over the residence of a late Supreme Court Justice Marfo-Sau following his death. However, a report by JoyNews debunked the allegations stating that their probe proves otherwise.



Also, Ken Agyapong threatened to drop more bombshells should the Bantama constituents vote for Asenso-Boakye in the parliamentary primaries.



Kennedy Agyapong’s actions were widely criticized by some members of the public who believed his utterances should be measured.



The NPP parliamentary primaries were held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in various constituencies where the party has MPs.



SB/BB



