I was uncomfortable – Ken Agyapong speaks on first Afrochella experience

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has opened up on his first experience at the annual Afrochella concert.



Agyapong was present at the 2022 edition of the musical festival which took place in Accra mounting the stage at a point to be introduced to the teeming crowd.



It turns out that he only had a brief stop at the event leaving shortly after he had been introduced onto the stage by Shatta Wale, the dancehall artiste who regards him as a godfather.



“Afrochella was organized by my son, my nephew and their partners and ever since they did that, I have never attended… so this time, they said I should come.



“In fact, when I went there, these young men and women, smoking and drinking, I wasn’t comfortable, I really wanted to leave,” he told Paul Adom-Otchere on the January 31, 2023 edition of Good Evening Ghana programme.



He disclosed further that he had literally been forced to stay long enough just to be introduced to the crowd: “Shatta Wale said I am his godfather and he wanted to introduce me, so I said ‘for what?’ … as soon as he did that I left but it was a nice scene,” he added.



He also touted the touristic aspect of the programme buttressing his point that tourism will be a major plank of his administration if he realizes his dream of becoming president someday.



